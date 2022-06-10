Halsey's Messy Nanny Drama Fully Explained

Almost a year after they gave birth to their first child, it's still hard to believe Halsey is a parent. They've had quite the journey to mainstream pop star, going from Harry Styles stan to Lana-and-Marina-era Tumblr obsession to breaking out with the Chainsmokers, but recently things have been all about their son, Ender Riley, with boyfriend Alev Aydin. Halsey's latest album, 2021's "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," has a lot to say about the subject, with themes of pregnancy, childbirth, and feminism. They're even holding a baby on the cover, though it's not their own.

In late 2021, Halsey shared their thoughts on being a new mother with Extra, saying, "Every single second is the most incredible thing. Getting to watch him, like, become a new person every day is so exciting." While most of their music isn't age-appropriate for Ender, he'll still be able to watch his mom in the 2021 movie "Sing 2," where they voice-acted alongside fellow artists like Pharrell Williams and Tori Kelly.

Despite the singer seeming happier than ever, things aren't completely perfect with regards to mom life. A former nanny of Halsey's son is suing them, leading Halsey's team to speak out against the lawsuit. Without further ado, here's a "record of the wreckage" in their life.