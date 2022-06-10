John Mayer Details The Heartbreaking Dream He Had About Bob Saget
If you grew up in the early '90s, chances are you've heard of or diligently consumed the family sitcom Full House. The beloved show, which ran for eight seasons, followed the crazy and lovable antics of the Tanner family patriarch Danny and his best friends, Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone –– played by the late Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos, respectively. While the show was filled with life lessons and educational moments, viewers gravitated toward Saget's loving character, which resulted in him being dubbed "America's Dad."
Even after the end of Full House in 1995, the role of Danny Tanner followed the talented comedian — which he seemingly didn't mind. In a 2016 interview with Willamette Week, Saget said he loved playing the part and revealed that he channeled his love for his own kids into the character. "So yes, Danny Tanner is part of me," he added.
However, in January, the entertainment industry came to a halt after news broke that Saget tragically died in his hotel room. Shortly after the news came out, Saget's friends and family took to social media to grieve over the comedian's death. "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," Coulier wrote. "Frozen" star Josh Gad echoed similar sentiments and described Saget as the "kindest person in Hollywood. With June marking six months since his death, more of the Saget's friends in the industry have come out to praise his legacy of love and kindness.
John Mayer 'woke up crying' after dreaming of Bob Saget
Over the last few months, fans and celebrities have expressed their grief over Bob Saget's death. From Kathy Griffin to Kat Dennings, the beloved TV star and his surviving family have been showered with love. In the recent Netflix special titled "Dirty Dad: The Bob Saget Tribute", the tributes continued in the form of a lighthearted roast and featured appearances from an array of stars, including singer John Mayer.
During his brief set, the "Daughters" artist opened up about a bittersweet dream he had of the late performer. "The other night I had a dream, and I woke up crying because I saw Bob," he explained (via Page Six). "Oh man, it was young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant that I knew he didn't know, and I looked right at him and I said, 'You gotta know how much I love you.'" The singer then said he cried profusely after waking up.
The bittersweet Netflix special comes a couple of days after John Stamos gave a behind-the-scenes scoop regarding the show's celebrity guests. "I hear these two voices that sound so familiar by the door, I think, 'That sounds like Chris Rock. That sounds like Jim Carrey.' I had no idea they were gonna be there," he told CNN in an interview. "And everybody just walked on stage, and it just took off from there."