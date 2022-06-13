Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley's Feud Is Heating Up
Who knew we'd ever see Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson's names in the same headline? The two reality stars will appear on the highly anticipated Peacock show "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip, Ex-Wives." Other members of the cast include another "RHOC" alum Tamra Judge, former "RHON" star Jill Zarin, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, another OG "RHOBH" alum Taylor Armstrong, and Brandi Glanville.
The ladies stayed at Medley's infamous home, the Blue Stone Manor, which has been subject to plenty of drama over the years (can you say Luann de Lesseps and the fish room?). It seems like Gunvalson and Medley may be the two who are most at odds. During an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast "Make It Nice," Medley slammed Gunvalson over her ex-boyfriend, the infamous Brooks Ayers, and his cancer drama. "Like, you may not like my life, but I also don't date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?" she said. But she didn't stop there. "I also don't date men that then leave you for women that are half their age," she dished. "You wanna get mean, I'll get mean." Of course, she was referring to Gunvalson's other ex, Steve Lodge. Talk about another burn!
But do you think Gunvalson would just sit back and let it slide after all of that? Not a chance! It turns out, the mother-of-two is throwing some major shade of her own and it's so juicy.
Vicki Gunvalson slams Dorinda Medley
The claws are out! Vicki Gunvalson isn't going to sit back and let Dorinda Medley bad mouth her in public. According to the Bravo account All About The Real Housewives, Gunvalson left a comment on the Page Six article that read, "Dorinda Medley: Vicki has no 'taste,' dates 'people who pretend to have cancer.'" Gunvalson shared some choice words of her own, and the ladies' feud is on like Donkey Kong. "I never said anything bad about her home. I said if it makes her happy, then good," the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum wrote in the post. "I also said her house is in the middle of nowhere (truth), and it's old (truth)," she stated.
Gunvalson went a little further, throwing more digs at the Bluestone Manor. "Defensive much? Saying I don't have taste?" she asked. "That's a joke – my taste is definitely different than hers AND she was horrible to most people who stayed there. It was miserable." Wow, it definitely doesn't seem like these two are ready to patch things up anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see if the "RHOC" ladies stick together and Tamra Judge backs up her BFF.
Dorinda also continued the feud on Instagram. "Who in this group picture doesn't understand the difference between "Old" and "Historic"? (I tagged her to make it easy) Excited for the show?" she wrote, throwing more shade at Gunvalson, whom she tagged in the post. That's a lot of drama!