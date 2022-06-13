Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley's Feud Is Heating Up

Who knew we'd ever see Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson's names in the same headline? The two reality stars will appear on the highly anticipated Peacock show "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip, Ex-Wives." Other members of the cast include another "RHOC" alum Tamra Judge, former "RHON" star Jill Zarin, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, another OG "RHOBH" alum Taylor Armstrong, and Brandi Glanville.

The ladies stayed at Medley's infamous home, the Blue Stone Manor, which has been subject to plenty of drama over the years (can you say Luann de Lesseps and the fish room?). It seems like Gunvalson and Medley may be the two who are most at odds. During an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast "Make It Nice," Medley slammed Gunvalson over her ex-boyfriend, the infamous Brooks Ayers, and his cancer drama. "Like, you may not like my life, but I also don't date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?" she said. But she didn't stop there. "I also don't date men that then leave you for women that are half their age," she dished. "You wanna get mean, I'll get mean." Of course, she was referring to Gunvalson's other ex, Steve Lodge. Talk about another burn!

But do you think Gunvalson would just sit back and let it slide after all of that? Not a chance! It turns out, the mother-of-two is throwing some major shade of her own and it's so juicy.