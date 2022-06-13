Why John Stamos Is Upset Over Bob Saget And The Tony Awards

Bob Saget was most famous for playing Danny Tanner on "Full House" and then "Fuller House." Saget and John Stamos, who played his on-screen brother-in-law Uncle Jesse, were tight. However, Saget's relationship with Stamos started off badly. The two actors totally "clashed" at first. Stamos told The New York Times that Saget "could be painfully distracting [and] disruptive," going off-script to add extra humor, driving him nuts. "If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh," Stamos explained.

They eventually found common ground after "kicking and screaming" from both sides. "I think we met in the middle," Stamos said. They went on to become best friends and remained close up until the tragic death of Saget in January 2022. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted.

Stamos' memorial speech for Saget revealed the incredible depth of their friendship. The Los Angeles Times printed the eulogy. Stamos said their bond deepened following his parents' deaths. He praised Saget's talent and kindness and thanked him for always being there through thick and thin. "Divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child, and bright times," he said. "He was my lifeline." So, it's not surprising why Stamos is upset over Saget and the Tony Awards — or rather the absence of Saget at the Tony Awards.