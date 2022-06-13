Brad Lambert Gives His Unfiltered Thoughts On Former Client Matt Ramos - Exclusive

If you've been following the testimony of Hollywood manager Brad Lambert, then you know that the now-blacklisted representative has spoken his truth after months of silence. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift in a two-part interview (parts one and two available here), Lambert brought texts, emails, bank statements, legal paperwork, and receipts to help dig himself out of a media-induced hole. After an expository article was published by Hollywood publication TheWrap – featuring interviews with influencer Matt Ramos, artist Bosslogic, and others — Lambert found himself on blast, and quite unfairly by his estimations.

While mistakes were made in his professional relationships, the manager himself confessing that he misunderstood the Talent Agency Act Law, he remains steadfast in his innocence. As Lambert says, he did not take advantage of influencers and artists, as TheWrap estimated, but rather helped clients reach their full potential, until things became untenable.

For instance, former client Bosslogic — an artist based in Australia — told TheWrap that Lambert intentionally killed a $100,000 deal with Warner Bros., the manager allegedly scrapping the payday because he was not part of overseeing the deal. Providing emails to Nicki Swift that paint a much different picture, Lambert's correspondence shows that the deal was terminated after the artist failed to meet crucial deadlines.

Even still, Lambert's emails show he tried to keep the deal afloat.

This is just one example of the "he said, he said" situation that Lambert has found himself in, and during our sit down, he made a point to also address former client Matt Ramos.