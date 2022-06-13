James Corden Is Going To Make A Huge Move When The Late Late Show Ends

During his time as host of "The Late Late Show," James Corden has made a name for himself among the greats thanks to standout segments like Carpool Karaoke. Corden's favorite Carpool Karaoke guest was Paul McCartney, as he and his wife Julia Carey are huge Beatles fans. In fact, the family man and his wife named their firstborn Max McCartney Corden, per Closer Weekly. The British host and his wife share three kids: Max, 11; daughter Carey, 7; and youngest daughter Charlotte, 4. During a pandemic interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Corden proved he was like most parents during the lockdown. Corden said, "It's hard to know who's being homeschooled — whether it's me or my son. I find myself going, 'Wow, I did not know that.'" The British comedian joked, "I find myself — and this is deeply irresponsible — going ... 'You don't need to know this. Do you know what? It's recess. Daddy needs a drink.'"

Yet, while Corden and Carey have called America home during his tenure, the comedian's heart belongs at home. In a 2019 interview with The U.K. Sun, Corden admitted, "We're a long way from home, my wife and I, and our children, and there are people at home that we miss deeply and we care about and they're getting older." But some were surprised by the news that Corden plans to make a big move after his show ends.