Kylie Jenner Reveals The Postpartum Issues She's Still Struggling With

The KarJenners have been so open and candid about their personal lives that many of their fans feel as though they personally know the reality television family to a certain extent. From joyful weddings and births, to their painful separations and divorces, it seems like many of the KarJenner's major moments and milestones were caught on camera for the past 15 years. However, if there's one person who has been a little shy about sharing everything about her life with the world, it's been Kylie Jenner. Back in 2015, Jenner took to Twitter to reveal that she has only allowed her fans to see a sliver of her real life. She wrote, "If you don't show or 'prove' to social media that you've done something it's like it never happened!" along with, "My reality is...I only show people what I want them to see. No one knows what goes on in my day to day but me & who I share my moments with."

And, while Jenner doesn't mind showing off the occasional pic of her daughter Stormi, she hasn't shared many photos or even details about her newborn son — and this might be the reason behind it, too.