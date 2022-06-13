Kylie Jenner Reveals The Postpartum Issues She's Still Struggling With
The KarJenners have been so open and candid about their personal lives that many of their fans feel as though they personally know the reality television family to a certain extent. From joyful weddings and births, to their painful separations and divorces, it seems like many of the KarJenner's major moments and milestones were caught on camera for the past 15 years. However, if there's one person who has been a little shy about sharing everything about her life with the world, it's been Kylie Jenner. Back in 2015, Jenner took to Twitter to reveal that she has only allowed her fans to see a sliver of her real life. She wrote, "If you don't show or 'prove' to social media that you've done something it's like it never happened!" along with, "My reality is...I only show people what I want them to see. No one knows what goes on in my day to day but me & who I share my moments with."
And, while Jenner doesn't mind showing off the occasional pic of her daughter Stormi, she hasn't shared many photos or even details about her newborn son — and this might be the reason behind it, too.
Kylie Jenner's postpartum problems revealed
According to Page Six, Kylie Jenner's postpartum experience after giving birth a second time hasn't been easy on her at all. The reality star took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has been dealing with a lot of pain four months after welcoming her son. Jenner posted a video of herself walking on a treadmill, writing, "4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again."
And while there's no doubt that Jenner is dealing with the same kind of struggles that millions of new moms deal with each year, a lot of her fans can't help but wonder what's up with her son's name. Back on March 22, Jenner revealed that she and her partner Travis Scott decided to change their son's name because Wolf didn't suit them or their tot anymore. The couple has not confirmed a new name for their son yet, nor have they made any updates about the baby name change, either. Clearly, Jenner is taking things one day at a time while making sure that her fans see only what she wants them to see to keep her privacy intact.