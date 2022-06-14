Why Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Is Facing Breakup Rumors
"Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute is at the center of breakup rumors — again.
In October 2021, rumors of a possible split between her and Alex Menache first started circulating. At the time, fans speculated that the two parted ways based on their strange social media behavior. Doute shared a meme on Instagram about "not being good enough," per Reality Blurb, and told fans that she'd been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift, who we all know is the queen of breakup songs. Fans also noticed Doute was nowhere to be found in Menache's following list, leading many to believe that they were indeed over.
But, when Menache got wind of the rumors, he was quick to debunk them, saying that all they had was a petty fight and there was nothing to worry about. "Haha no. Kristen threw a fit the other night and hastily blocked me," he wrote in the comments. "I didn't even know it until now and we forgot to follow back. Everything is good, calm down bored ladies."
Now, months after the initial breakup rumors, fans believe that Doute and Menache have called it quits for good.
Kristen Doute has removed traces of Alex Menache from her Instagram
In the age of social media, you can assess the status of some couple's relationship simply by looking at their feed. Such is the case for Kristen Doute and Alex Menache, who fans believe have broken up based on their recent online activity.
According to fans who follow the couple, the "Vanderpump Rules" alum apparently unfollowed Menache and deleted many of Menache's pictures from her page. Their latest photo in her feed was a picture of them during Christmas last year, where they posed with their dogs in front of the tree. "christmas day will always be just as long as we have we," she wrote at the time.
Neither of the two have spoken about the status of their relationship yet, but in a previous interview with Life & Style, Doute said that they are in a good place and are in no rush to get hitched. "I think Alex and I are just doing it the way that's right for us," she said. "We've had that conversation, of course. I think we're both in the right place at the right time of our lives and if it happens, it happens."