Jason Momoa Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News
It's been a rough year for Jason Momoa's love life.
In January, the "Aquaman" star shocked fans by announcing that he and Lisa Bonet were splitting after nearly five years of marriage, per People. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said in a since-deleted Instagram statement. Many hoped that the couple might come back together, but Momoa shot down reconciliation rumors when speaking to Access Hollywood at the Oscars on March 27. "No, no, no, we're not back together ... We're family forever," the action star said. That said, Momoa and Bonet are obviously still close, as they've been co-parenting their two kids together. "It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other," a source told People. "They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."
In the months since, the "Game of Thrones" actor has been linked to a few high-profile stars, including Kate Beckinsale, with whom Momoa was spotted chatting at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty in March. The actor then broke hearts worldwide in May by confirming his relationship with "Ambulance" actor Eiza González, per People. "They are dating. He cares about her," a source told the outlet. "He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X.' He's quite busy." Just a month later, however, it seems the romance has already ran its course.
Jason Momoa and Eiza González break up
While their relationship was reported to have started in February, Jason Momoa was confirmed to have been dating Eiza González for at least a month. Per Hello!, the couple first sparked rumors after they were spotted on the red carpet of the "Ambulance" premiere in May. Still, a source told People that the duo wasn't serious about each other. "They're both just seeing where it goes ... They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules," the insider shared at the time.
Despite an initial attraction to one another, People confirmed the split and chalked it up to potential life differences. "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the insider revealed. "They are in different life stages."
So, what's next for the duo? A source told People that González and Momoa are still "hoping they might work it out." However, a serious relationship wasn't exactly on Momoa's radar when he went public with his romance with González. "Jason's really just having fun at the moment," an insider told HollywoodLife at the time, adding that "he isn't planning on settling down with anyone."