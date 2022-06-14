Jason Momoa Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

It's been a rough year for Jason Momoa's love life.

In January, the "Aquaman" star shocked fans by announcing that he and Lisa Bonet were splitting after nearly five years of marriage, per People. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said in a since-deleted Instagram statement. Many hoped that the couple might come back together, but Momoa shot down reconciliation rumors when speaking to Access Hollywood at the Oscars on March 27. "No, no, no, we're not back together ... We're family forever," the action star said. That said, Momoa and Bonet are obviously still close, as they've been co-parenting their two kids together. "It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other," a source told People. "They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."

In the months since, the "Game of Thrones" actor has been linked to a few high-profile stars, including Kate Beckinsale, with whom Momoa was spotted chatting at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty in March. The actor then broke hearts worldwide in May by confirming his relationship with "Ambulance" actor Eiza González, per People. "They are dating. He cares about her," a source told the outlet. "He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X.' He's quite busy." Just a month later, however, it seems the romance has already ran its course.