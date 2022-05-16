How Serious Is Jason Momoa's Rumored New Relationship With Eiza Gonzalez?

Sources close to Jason Momoa revealed to People that he's dating actor Eiza Gonzáles, and while things are still new, the two are feeling it. Apparently, the "Ambulance" actor "likes [Momoa's] attention and laid-back vibes."

Before you start breaking out the 'shipper celebrity portmanteau — #Eizon? #Mozáles? #Jaza? We like then all — the insider has tempered the news with a sobering dose of reality. "She isn't necessarily looking for a boyfriend though," they told the outlet. "She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career." This isn't the first time Gonzáles has canoodled with a fellow actor just for yuks. In 2020, she was spotted passionately locking lips with "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet on a yacht in Cabo. A source told E! News that they were only an item for the summer vacay, nothing more.

News of Momoa and Gonzáles secretly dating broke when a source told People, "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X' ... He's quite busy." Another source told the same outlet, "It's nothing serious yet." Sure, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were nothing serious, too (per US Weekly), until they were married with kids. So, yes, it's early days for Momoa and Gonzáles, but hey, you never know.