How Serious Is Jason Momoa's Rumored New Relationship With Eiza Gonzalez?
"Games of Thrones" heartthrob Jason Momoa has had a spotlight on his personal life since January when he announced his split from longtime partner, "The Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the couple announced their mutual decision to part after almost 20 years together, writing, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
In February, there was a brief glimmer of hope for fans when it appeared that the "Aquaman" star and Zoe Kravitz's mother might have reconciled, but by March, Momoa broke our hearts all over again, denying the rumors were true. "We're not back together. We're family. We have two beautiful children together," he told Access Hollywood on the Oscars red carpet.
Now, after five months of will-they-or-won't-they, it seems Momoa has truly moved on with a burgeoning new relationship — and according to sources, it's just what the doctor ordered.
Sources say Jason Momoa's just having fun with Eiza Gonzáles
Sources close to Jason Momoa revealed to People that he's dating actor Eiza Gonzáles, and while things are still new, the two are feeling it. Apparently, the "Ambulance" actor "likes [Momoa's] attention and laid-back vibes."
Before you start breaking out the 'shipper celebrity portmanteau — #Eizon? #Mozáles? #Jaza? We like then all — the insider has tempered the news with a sobering dose of reality. "She isn't necessarily looking for a boyfriend though," they told the outlet. "She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career." This isn't the first time Gonzáles has canoodled with a fellow actor just for yuks. In 2020, she was spotted passionately locking lips with "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet on a yacht in Cabo. A source told E! News that they were only an item for the summer vacay, nothing more.
News of Momoa and Gonzáles secretly dating broke when a source told People, "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X' ... He's quite busy." Another source told the same outlet, "It's nothing serious yet." Sure, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were nothing serious, too (per US Weekly), until they were married with kids. So, yes, it's early days for Momoa and Gonzáles, but hey, you never know.