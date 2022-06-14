Jennifer Aniston Sets The Record Straight About A Huge TikTok Trend

Back in 2010, "Friends" star Courteney Cox told The LA Times that she, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow ate the same Cobb salad every day for lunch during the 10-season run of the iconic show. "It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don't know what," the Monica Gellar actor claimed. By 2015, the legend had taken hold when People reported on the "Along Came Polly" star's Instagram takeover of Living Proof, where she posted that her "perfect salad," included "bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios."

Now, in a new Elle interview, she is claiming that the Cobb salad trend that has taken TikTok by storm is something she would never eat ... because of the chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans). "Well, that salad, dare I debunk that?" she said over Zoom to the outlet. "That's not the salad that I had every day on 'Friends.' I feel terrible because it's literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that's not the one that I had on 'Friends.'"

She then added, "I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract." Contrasting these comments with her 2015 "perfect salad" post, we're giving Aniston's salad confession some side-eye.