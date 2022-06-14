Larsa Pippen Absolutely Gushes About Her Relationship With Scott Disick
Larsa Pippen is opening up about her relationship with Scott Disick after the pair was spotted out together in Miami. Pippen and Disick both have a storied history with the Kardashian family, as both were once close acquaintances of the famous family.
Pippen was brought into the Kardashian fold as a friend of Kim, and first appeared on an episode of "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" in 2011, per Elite Daily. Pippin would go on to make regular appearances on Kardashian's Instagram account until 2020, when fans noticed that "The Kardashians" stars (namely Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney) unfollowed Pippen on social media.
Disick's connection to the Kardashian-Jenner gang is much more permanent, as he shares three children (Mason, Penelope, and Reign) with the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney. And while Scott's relationship with Kourtney has come to an end, he seems to have maintained a friendship with Pippen, despite her being ousted by the famous family. Now, Pippen is gushing over her Disick, and is giving fans an insight into their relationship.
Larsa and Scott are just friends
Larsa Pippen is clearing up any confusion about her relationship with Scott Disick, and has explained that their relationship is strictly platonic. During an appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod," Larsa said that she and Disick have been "friends forever" and that she "just died laughing" during their encounter. "He's so funny. He's got the best personality," she gushed. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star — who shares four kids with ex-husband Scottie Pippen — went on to explain that their children have also built relationship with Disick's three kids.
"We always stay in touch," she revealed. "Our kids are really close." She also explained that the chance meeting with Disick back in April was simply out of convenience. "He was in Miami, so he was texting me, like, 'Hey, come over. Let's go to dinner or let's go to the pool,'" she said. "I had just finished filming and I was five minutes away from his hotel, and so I went over to say hi to him."
It also appears that Larsa has reconciled her relationship with her ex-bff, Kim Kardashian. She told Us Weekly in January that following their falling out in 2020 — which she previously blamed on Kardashian's relationship with Kanye "Ye" West — she has made amends with her old pal. "We've all apologized to each other. We're in a really good place," she said. So, we guess everything is copacetic — at least for now.