Larsa Pippen Absolutely Gushes About Her Relationship With Scott Disick

Larsa Pippen is clearing up any confusion about her relationship with Scott Disick, and has explained that their relationship is strictly platonic. During an appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod," Larsa said that she and Disick have been "friends forever" and that she "just died laughing" during their encounter. "He's so funny. He's got the best personality," she gushed. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star — who shares four kids with ex-husband Scottie Pippen — went on to explain that their children have also built relationship with Disick's three kids.

"We always stay in touch," she revealed. "Our kids are really close." She also explained that the chance meeting with Disick back in April was simply out of convenience. "He was in Miami, so he was texting me, like, 'Hey, come over. Let's go to dinner or let's go to the pool,'" she said. "I had just finished filming and I was five minutes away from his hotel, and so I went over to say hi to him."

It also appears that Larsa has reconciled her relationship with her ex-bff, Kim Kardashian. She told Us Weekly in January that following their falling out in 2020 — which she previously blamed on Kardashian's relationship with Kanye "Ye" West — she has made amends with her old pal. "We've all apologized to each other. We're in a really good place," she said. So, we guess everything is copacetic — at least for now.