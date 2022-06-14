Why Faith Hill Once Swore She'd Never Take On Another Acting Role

Faith Hill is primarily known for her smooth vocals and hits like "This Kiss" and "The Way You Love Me," but she's also dabbled in acting. As fans know, Hill stars in the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," with her husband, Tim McGraw. Not surprisingly, the pair play an onscreen couple, and there's no denying their chemistry.

The famous duo has talked about what it is like to work with one another on the television show, which is pretty different from singing together on stage. In an interview with Wide Open Country, Hill talked about the couple's prep method, saying that they decided right off the bat that they didn't want to run their lines together. "We wanted that process to wait and allow it to show up naturally on set. After being married for 25 years we just wanted ... to be Margaret and James," she confessed. "That really has been the difference because touring and other things we've done in the past together, obviously there's a lot of prep that goes into that together," she shared, adding that they "do it separately until it's actually happening."

McGraw also talked about his wife's role on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," and he couldn't sing her praises any more. "She blew me away every single day," he raved over Hill's performance, adding that she "elevated" his acting game. But, the role that has earned the country star a lot of buzz almost didn't happen because she thought she didn't want to act anymore.