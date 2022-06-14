Why Faith Hill Once Swore She'd Never Take On Another Acting Role
Faith Hill is primarily known for her smooth vocals and hits like "This Kiss" and "The Way You Love Me," but she's also dabbled in acting. As fans know, Hill stars in the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," with her husband, Tim McGraw. Not surprisingly, the pair play an onscreen couple, and there's no denying their chemistry.
The famous duo has talked about what it is like to work with one another on the television show, which is pretty different from singing together on stage. In an interview with Wide Open Country, Hill talked about the couple's prep method, saying that they decided right off the bat that they didn't want to run their lines together. "We wanted that process to wait and allow it to show up naturally on set. After being married for 25 years we just wanted ... to be Margaret and James," she confessed. "That really has been the difference because touring and other things we've done in the past together, obviously there's a lot of prep that goes into that together," she shared, adding that they "do it separately until it's actually happening."
McGraw also talked about his wife's role on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," and he couldn't sing her praises any more. "She blew me away every single day," he raved over Hill's performance, adding that she "elevated" his acting game. But, the role that has earned the country star a lot of buzz almost didn't happen because she thought she didn't want to act anymore.
Faith Hill didn't like the slower pace of movies and TV
Faith Hill swore she'd never act again, but things changed with the perfect script. In June, the singer made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson" show and talked about various topics, including acting. After Clarkson played a clip of Hill in the Paramount+ hit "1883," she asked Hill about her acting career. Hill confessed that she used to be on stage when she was younger, but shifted gears to music. "I did 'Stepford Wives' with an amazing cast. Amazing cast. It wasn't the best experience, so I said, 'I will never, ever, ever, ever do another anything like that movie,' because it took so long, the waiting for me," she told Clarkson.
Hill said she has to constantly do things, and she couldn't handle the slow pace of filmmaking. She also reminded Clarkson she starred in "Dixieland," and had seen a lot of scripts in between. But, the "1883" script really resonated with her. "Nothing hit me or the timing wasn't right. And then for the script to have been so incredibly well written, I honestly had never read anything like it," she confessed. "And so we just made the decision to do it."
In addition to starring alongside her husband, Tim McGraw, Hill has also been fortunate enough to play opposite her pal, Rita Wilson, in the series. Wilson announced the news in a January 11 Instagram post. At least Hill gets to wait around with her friends!