The Truth About Johnny Depp And Robert Downey Jr.'s Friendship

This article contains descriptions of addiction and domestic violence.

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. are almost the same age and came up in Hollywood during the same decade. At 58, Depp is one year older than Downey. Both men have created iconic characters that spawned movie franchises. Depp stunned fans with Jack Sparrow, turning "Pirates of the Caribbean" into a blockbuster movie franchise. Downey Jr. sent fans into a frenzy as Tony Stark in "Iron Man," becoming the "father" of the Marvel Creative Universe. Downey Jr. told Parade he was in a "feverish-almost-like-a-waking dream" when he prepped for "Iron Man." The MCU star said, "I just presumed that it was my destiny to build this character around all of my experiences."

In an interview with Collider, Depp explained that Disney executives were unhappy with how he played Jack Sparrow in the first "Pirates" movie. Depp said, "I put it to them that they were welcome to fire me or replace me if they wanted because I wasn't going to change what I had built. I believed in what I'd built, I believed in the character wholeheartedly and I felt I was onto something." CNBC reported that "Pirates of the Caribbean" is one of the top film franchises, earning $4.5 billion for five movies. The outlet noted that "Iron Man" kicked off 23 movies in 12 years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earning over $22 billion.

But what's the truth about Depp and Downey Jr.'s friendship?