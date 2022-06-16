Paris Hilton's Viral TikTok Has Fans Seriously Confused About Her Relationship With Tom Cruise

Fans are confused about whether or not Paris Hilton has suddenly gone from married to single, thanks to a bizarre TikTok the heiress shared on her page.

It was just late last year when Hilton got hitched to Carter Reum, a businessman and venture capitalist who she swears is her soulmate. In a recent guest appearance on "The Bellas" podcast, the "Stars Are Blind" singer gushed about how she's enjoying married life. "I love being married," she enthused. "I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids." She revealed that talk of children was always on the table and that her wish is to have twins someday. "I think that would be amazing," she said, noting that she would love to have "three or four" kids. "I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens, happens."

By the looks of it, it doesn't seem like Hilton wouldn't change a thing about her life with Reum at the moment, which is why fans were puzzled when she posted a TikTok of her apparently going on a date with Tom Cruise.