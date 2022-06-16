The 2000s Rom-Com You Forgot Peyton List Was In

Actor Peyton List has maintained a highly successful acting career that began with child stardom. The performer's earliest acting credit dates back to 2002, when she played a guest role on "As the World Turns" at just four years old, per IMDb. Two breakout parts would later follow for List in 2011. First, when she earned the role of Holly Hills in the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" franchise. and later that year, she would score one of her most well-known roles, Emma Ross in the Disney Channel series, "Jessie."

In a 2022 interview with GRAZIA Gazette: Los Angeles, List reflected on the enjoyable moments from her early acting days. "It always felt right to me. It never felt off," List said of her career beginnings. "It always felt really fun, and that I was playing dress-up with a bunch of adults who would be so kind to me and be so collaborative." List also stated that performing was something she "always wanted to do," so acting from the time she was a kid "was a dream come true." Before landing her breakthrough parts, List made an appearance in a very popular 2000s romantic comedy film.