Brad Lambert Discusses Artist BossLogic's Studio Deals And What Really Happened Behind The Scenes - Exclusive

If you've been following along with Brad Lambert's story, then you already know that the manager has been fighting an uphill battle ever since a piece written for TheWrap painted him as a Los Angeles suit eager to "leech" off of young talent. Not only did Lambert lose three partnership deals, but his reputation took a sustained hit, sending the 15-year Hollywood veteran into a downward professional spiral. After sitting on his truth for months, Lambert finally was able to share what really happened, agreeing to sit down with Nicki Swift – first and exclusively — about the article and its fallout.

The article primarily focused on grievances lodged by influencer Matt Ramos and artist Bosslogic – as such, we gave Lambert the opportunity to address said complaints, an offer that he claims was not granted to him by TheWrap.

"How can I give my side of the story in a two-way investigative piece if you don't tell me a claim?" Lambert told us of the initial piece. "There were so many things in that article that I wasn't privy to prior to it running."

Having already shared his unfiltered thoughts on Ramos, Lambert tackled Bosslogic's claims head-on, telling us his side of the story.