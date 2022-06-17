Everything We Know About Aziz Ansari's Wedding To A Forensic Data Scientist

Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has officially tied the knot. The "Parks and Recreation" star married his girlfriend of nearly four years, forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell. The pair started dating back in September 2018, as the Daily Mail wrote. Their meeting followed Ansari's #MeToo scandal, in which he as accused of sexual misconduct by a woman he'd been on a date with. In response, Ansari stated that he believed their exchange was consensual (via CNN).

While he performed on stage for his 2019 Netflix special "Right Now," Ansari discussed the positive impact his relationship with Campbell has made on his life, per Bustle. "I'm in a relationship right now, yeah, a very wonderful woman," Ansari said, before noting that it's "very hard to find" such a "deep connection" that the two share. In December 2021, Page Six reported the couple was engaged. Ansari publicly announced his and Campbell's plans to marry while he surprised attendees of the Comedy Cellar and performed an impromptu set. The crowd then gave a warm reaction to this statement. "Everyone was super excited and very much clapping," one source said, while another added, "We all went nuts."

News of Ansari and Campbell's wedding recently broke, and it sounds like it was a memorable affair.