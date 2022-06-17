Everything We Know About Aziz Ansari's Wedding To A Forensic Data Scientist
Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has officially tied the knot. The "Parks and Recreation" star married his girlfriend of nearly four years, forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell. The pair started dating back in September 2018, as the Daily Mail wrote. Their meeting followed Ansari's #MeToo scandal, in which he as accused of sexual misconduct by a woman he'd been on a date with. In response, Ansari stated that he believed their exchange was consensual (via CNN).
While he performed on stage for his 2019 Netflix special "Right Now," Ansari discussed the positive impact his relationship with Campbell has made on his life, per Bustle. "I'm in a relationship right now, yeah, a very wonderful woman," Ansari said, before noting that it's "very hard to find" such a "deep connection" that the two share. In December 2021, Page Six reported the couple was engaged. Ansari publicly announced his and Campbell's plans to marry while he surprised attendees of the Comedy Cellar and performed an impromptu set. The crowd then gave a warm reaction to this statement. "Everyone was super excited and very much clapping," one source said, while another added, "We all went nuts."
News of Ansari and Campbell's wedding recently broke, and it sounds like it was a memorable affair.
Aziz Ansari and Serena Skov Campbell wed in Tuscany
Actor and author Aziz Ansari and Swedish data scientist Serena Skov Campbell recently got hitched at a private wedding ceremony. Page Six wrote that the pair wed in Tuscany, Italy, and about 120 guests were at the event. The news outlet was told that not many Hollywood celebs were in attendance for Ansari and Campbell's low-key special day, although "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed was reportedly present.
Their wedding follows a meaningful and loving courtship between Ansari and Campbell. Back in 2019, Campbell showed her support for her future husband as she took to Instagram to celebrate his then-new comedy special "Right Now," per Heavy. "Azizs special "Right now" is out on @netflix tomorrow .. So incredibly proud of him and all the work and dedication he has put into making this hour. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as I have," Campbell wrote.
Heavy also reported that Ansari had visited Campbell's family in December 2018, while she took a trip to India, where she met the performer's grandmother. Ansari has yet to publicly comment on the wedding, but it sounds like he has truly found his lifelong partner in Campbell.