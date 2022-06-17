Amber Heard's Team Heats Up Its Testy Back-And-Forth With Johnny Depp

Is it just us, or does it seem like the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard saga was made for a Hollywood film? The trial between Heard and Depp may have ended, but the he said, she said rages on. As fans know, the former flames faced off in a highly-publicized six-week defamation trial, where Depp ultimately came out the clear winner. Since the trial ended on June 1, both parties have released statements on Instagram, with Heard continuing to tell her side of the story in the media. The mother of one sat down for an interview with "Today's" Savannah Guthrie in the weeks following the trial, detailing the impact Depp's fans had on her in and outside of the courtroom.

Once Depp's legal team caught wind of Heard's sit-down interview, they didn't seem too happy that Heard isn't letting the case rest (in every sense of the phrase). According to The New York Post, a spokesperson for Depp conveyed why the actor isn't pleased with Heard's media blitz. "It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining, and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny's favor," the spokesperson said.

So far, Depp's team has not had the final say as Heard's team is firing back again — and the drama with a capital "D" continues.