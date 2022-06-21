Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Current Relationship May Be Better Than We Thought

It's safe to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have seen the good times, the bad times, and the downright ugly times in their relationship together. Things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse, though, when Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, prompting Ye to share this thoughts on the matter on his Instagram. Back in 2021, Ye basically begged Kardashian to give their marriage another chance, but it was too little, too late. One source close to the situation told Us Weekly, "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage." Still, that didn't stop Ye from expressing his feelings publicly about their daughter North West's use of TikTok and him not wanting Davidson to ever be a part of his children's lives. "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," Ye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post directed at Davidson back in February (via Uproxx).

Well, it looks like something positive must have happened between then and now, as Kardashian and Ye have managed to set aside whatever grievances they had for the sake of their kids. Now it looks like they are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting their four children together.