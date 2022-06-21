Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Current Relationship May Be Better Than We Thought
It's safe to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have seen the good times, the bad times, and the downright ugly times in their relationship together. Things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse, though, when Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, prompting Ye to share this thoughts on the matter on his Instagram. Back in 2021, Ye basically begged Kardashian to give their marriage another chance, but it was too little, too late. One source close to the situation told Us Weekly, "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage." Still, that didn't stop Ye from expressing his feelings publicly about their daughter North West's use of TikTok and him not wanting Davidson to ever be a part of his children's lives. "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," Ye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post directed at Davidson back in February (via Uproxx).
Well, it looks like something positive must have happened between then and now, as Kardashian and Ye have managed to set aside whatever grievances they had for the sake of their kids. Now it looks like they are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting their four children together.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally co-parenting together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are keeping the past in the past, as they've decided to move forward for the sake of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to TMZ, Kardashian and Ye are communicating again — in a positive manner, no less — and are working toward a successful plan to co-parent their children. At least, that's what it looks like to their fans.
The two made an effort to attend North's basketball game, and even drove in the same car together afterward. If that weren't enough, Kardashian also shared an Instagram photo of her and North wearing matching "Kanye" sweatshirts in what some people are calling a clear act of support. The reality television star also went out of her way to praise her ex for being a great dad to their children on Father's Day. In one Instagram Story, Kardashian wrote (via Page Six), "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye."
With four kids caught in the middle, it's wonderful to see these two are no longer behaving like children themselves.