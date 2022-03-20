Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's True Feelings About Kanye West's Instagram Suspension
It has been a whirlwind of divorce drama between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, rapper Kanye "Ye" West. In 2021, Ye was trying to win Kim back through a series of grand-scale public declarations of love. Whether or not this was appropriate for Ye to do, clearly, it did not work. Kim filed to be legally single from Ye in December 2021, which dissolved Kim and Ye's marital status, and restored her maiden name while their high-profile divorce is ongoing.
After peeping that over-the-top adoration wasn't working, Ye decided to flip the switch to attack mode on his Instagram. When Kim decided to explore her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson further, Ye dedicated the majority of his posts to attack Davidson. Kim has only acknowledged Ye's posts publicly after their feud over their daughter North West's TikTok came to a head, and when she commented under one of Ye's since-deleted posts to set the record straight about his claims about not being allowed to see his kids. "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she shot back, per the Daily Mail.
It didn't seem like these social media targeted posts had any end in sight until Instagram decided to intervene and shut down Ye's account for 24 hours on March 17, per TMZ. Kim hasn't spoken publicly about the suspension, but someone close to her isn't afraid to spill her tea about Kim's thoughts on Ye's IG ban.
Kim Kardashian 'needed a break' from Ye's posts
After targeting his ex and multiple people on the platform, Kanye "Ye" West's Instagram was suspended for 24 hours on March 16. Even though she was typically the main focus of most of his attacks, Ye's ex Kim Kardashian didn't have a big reaction to his IG ban. "Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day," a source close to Kim told People. "All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though."
Ye's day-long ban was prompted after he took aim at comedian Trevor Noah, who pointed out on "The Daily Show" the issues with normalizing Ye's harassment. "It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit," Noah noted. "I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything." Ye fired back and called Noah a racial slur, leading to the Instagram suspension.
Throughout all of this drama, Kim is not letting it phase her outwardly. "It's very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay," the source told People. "She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life." It sounds like Ye's suspension — at least for the day — gave Kim some peace of mind.