The Intense Reason Sandra Bullock Is Putting Her Acting Career On Hold

There's no doubt that Sandra Bullock is one of the industry's most popular and well-respected actors. She has starred in plenty of comedies like "The Proposal" and "Miss Congeniality," but she's also shown her serious side in movies like "Bird Box" and "Speed." Of course, Bullock also won the most coveted award in the industry — an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in "The Blind Side." It may seem like Bullock has been around for ages, even though she's just 57 years old.

In March, the "Lost City" actor gave fans a glimpse into what the future may look like — and it doesn't entail acting. Bullock spoke with ET, chatting about another vital role in her life — that of a mother. The star told the outlet that being a mom is the part of her life that "makes me happiest." She added, ​​"I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family," and "that's where I'm gonna be for a while," as she hinted that she would be stepping back from acting for a little while. She also said that she plans to service her kids' "every need" and put "their social calendar" first.

In a new interview, Bullock is spilling even more tea about her leave of absence from the spotlight, and she's giving a lot of good insight as to why she thinks it's best to take a hiatus from the career for which she's so well-known.