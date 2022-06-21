The Intense Reason Sandra Bullock Is Putting Her Acting Career On Hold
There's no doubt that Sandra Bullock is one of the industry's most popular and well-respected actors. She has starred in plenty of comedies like "The Proposal" and "Miss Congeniality," but she's also shown her serious side in movies like "Bird Box" and "Speed." Of course, Bullock also won the most coveted award in the industry — an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in "The Blind Side." It may seem like Bullock has been around for ages, even though she's just 57 years old.
In March, the "Lost City" actor gave fans a glimpse into what the future may look like — and it doesn't entail acting. Bullock spoke with ET, chatting about another vital role in her life — that of a mother. The star told the outlet that being a mom is the part of her life that "makes me happiest." She added, "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family," and "that's where I'm gonna be for a while," as she hinted that she would be stepping back from acting for a little while. She also said that she plans to service her kids' "every need" and put "their social calendar" first.
In a new interview, Bullock is spilling even more tea about her leave of absence from the spotlight, and she's giving a lot of good insight as to why she thinks it's best to take a hiatus from the career for which she's so well-known.
Sandra Bullock is burnt out
What might Hollywood look like without Sandra Bullock? Fans may be finding out sooner than we thought. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor announced that she would be stepping away from the spotlight to spend more time with her two children, Louis and Laila. "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own. I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it," she told the outlet, adding that she doesn't know precisely how long the break may last.
The A-lister elaborated further on her busy schedule, and how's she's been "lucky" enough to have "steady" work. "It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge," she shared. "I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be okay not having work to validate you.'"
According to her IMDb page, Bullock has been pretty busy in recent years. From 2018 through 2022, she's starred in and produced "Bird Box," "The Unforgivable," and "Lost City." She's also slated to star in the upcoming film "Bullet Train," which features a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt and Michael Shannon. We're not sure when we may see Bullock on our TV screens or at the movies again, but it's safe to say that she's earned this much-needed break.