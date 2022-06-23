Lawyers Say Amber Heard's Rumored Career Move Is A Recipe For Trouble - Exclusive

Just when you thought the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp drama was finally over, reports say the "Aquaman" actor is set to strike a deal that would enable her to write a tell-all book about her marriage to Depp.

OK! reported that Heard is "in talks" to bare her thoughts about her ex-husband and their highly publicized trial in what is described as a "revenge book." Per a source, Heard's projects have dried up, leading her to decide to write a book explaining her side. "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," the source shared. They also added that Heard is "broke" and not in a "position to turn down money," so she ended up opting to work on this possibly lucrative venture.

When the jury sided with Depp in their defamation trial, Heard didn't hold back in expressing her dissatisfaction with the verdict. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she wrote in a statement. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex husband." Heard said she's sad that she lost the case, but "sadder still that I seemed to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly." Now it looks like she will speak freely in her book anyway, which legal experts say is a bad move.