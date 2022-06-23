Khloé Kardashian's Flirting Kryptonite Is Definitely Out Of The Ordinary

Plain and simple — Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot in her love life. Following a highly-publicized marriage and divorce to Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom. Followed by several cheating scandals that plagued her relationship with NBA pro Tristan Thompson, we think that Kardashian deserves her happily ever after. As with all of her sisters, Kardashian's love life has been at the center of plenty of drama, making one headline after another.

In 2016, Kardashian shared a post on her blog (via People), detailing what she was looking for in a man at the time. The star noted that there are "a lot" of things that she finds "sexy" in a partner before listing a few. "Obviously, I have to be physically attracted to some degree, but I've learned that really comes and goes," she wrote. "If the guy doesn't have a good personality, then the physical connection will get old REALLY quickly!" Kardashian then touched on a few past relationships she was in where the man was attractive, but there was no "substance" to him. She continued, "I like a man with a sense of humor. I'm really silly and goofy, so I need someone who can appreciate that and serve it back to me." Another requirement? A partner who is "driven."

The reality star doesn't seem to have any unreasonable expectations about romance, but she's just revealed a weird thing about her love language.