Denise Richards Makes A Bold Move After Her Daughter's Latest Controversy

Sami Sheen, the oldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, created controversy last year when she moved in with her dad at 17 after claiming in a now-deleted TikTok video that she had been living in an abusive household, per Page Six. The relationship between mom and daughter was still "strained" when Richards talked to SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday in February (via People). Richards confessed, "Obviously, I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years." The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star noted, "I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything." Richards reunited with her estranged daughter, and Sami moved back in with her mom months later. Then Sami ignited another fuss when she joined OnlyFans, the website in which creators charge subscribers a monthly fee to see often-scandalous photos and videos.

The oldest Sheen daughter turned 18 and decided to try OnlyFans as a business venture. In a statement to Us Weekly, the "Two and a Half Men" star wrote, "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity." Richards wrote a message of support for her daughter in an Instagram comment: "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."

But Richards made a bold move after her daughter's latest controversy!