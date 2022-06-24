Ray Liotta's Fiancee Marks 1-Month Anniversary Of Actor's Death With Heartbreaking Post

Jacy Nittolo, the fiancee of the late Ray Liotta, is looking back at the time she spent with the "Goodfellas" star. On May 26, Liotta's rep, Jennifer Craig, confirmed that the actor died in his sleep. His publicist Jennifer Allen said that he was in the Dominican Republic at the time shooting the film "Dangerous Waters," per The Hollywood Reporter. "We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray's passing, it's a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancée Jacy and daughter Karsen," the producers for the film said in a statement.

A source told People that Nittolo was with the actor at the time of his death. In an Instagram post, she shared just how much she cherished Liotta. "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way." She also said that Liotta was the "most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known" and that he was "everything in the world to me."

Now that it has been a month after his death, Nittolo shared another heart-wrenching post to pay tribute to her late partner.