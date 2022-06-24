Ray Liotta's Fiancee Marks 1-Month Anniversary Of Actor's Death With Heartbreaking Post
Jacy Nittolo, the fiancee of the late Ray Liotta, is looking back at the time she spent with the "Goodfellas" star. On May 26, Liotta's rep, Jennifer Craig, confirmed that the actor died in his sleep. His publicist Jennifer Allen said that he was in the Dominican Republic at the time shooting the film "Dangerous Waters," per The Hollywood Reporter. "We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray's passing, it's a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancée Jacy and daughter Karsen," the producers for the film said in a statement.
A source told People that Nittolo was with the actor at the time of his death. In an Instagram post, she shared just how much she cherished Liotta. "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way." She also said that Liotta was the "most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known" and that he was "everything in the world to me."
Now that it has been a month after his death, Nittolo shared another heart-wrenching post to pay tribute to her late partner.
Jacy Nittolo offers tribute to Ray Liotta
A month after Ray Liotta's untimely passing, his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, admits that she is still having a hard time making terms with the fact that he is gone.
In a tribute posted on Instagram, Nittolo shared that she is still feeling "fragile." She wrote, "It's hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day." She added that she draws strength from their children and that they're doing their best to help each other through this trying time. "Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey. Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter," she shared. "Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It's as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."
The actor's daughter, Karsen Liotta, also posted a tribute to her dad on Instagram. Along with a photo of them together when she was young, she expressed gratitude to his friends and family. "Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," she wrote. "I love you. Thank you for everything."