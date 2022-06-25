Nearly 50% Of Kim Kardashian Fans Agree On Who Her Worst Ex Is
Since her racy introduction to the world, Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of public relationships. However, it seems as if the SKIMS founder has finally figured it out. Kardashian has been dating former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Pete Davidson, and the two appear to be going strong. Kardashian was first romantically linked to the comedian following her hosting gig at "SNL." Rumors began to circulate after the couple were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm in October 2021, per People. And while an insider initially denied that the two were dating, the pair became Instagram official a few months later.
Kardashian recently discussed her relationship with Davidson and admitted that she was curious about his "BDE." "I wasn't even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,'" she said during an episode of "The Kardashians," via E! News. "I was just thinking, like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there' ... I was just basically DTF."
Now fans are speaking out about Kardashian's storied love life and have revealed which of the reality stars' exes they think is the worst of them all.
Kanye 'Ye' West takes the cake
We surveyed 574 Nicki Swift readers, asking them which of Kim Kardashian's exes has been the worst ever, and their top choice may (or may not) be surprising to some. Fans selected Kanye "Ye" West as Kardashian's worst former lover, with an astounding 274 votes (47.74%). The outspoken rapper and Kardashian divorced in March after seven years of marriage. The couple's split was extremely tumultuous, as Ye launched a social media blitz against Pete Davidson, causing further strain on his relationship with Kardashian.
Ray J garnered the second highest number of votes, securing 18.47% of the pool (106 votes). Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush came in third and fourth, respectively. Humphries nabbed 97 votes (16.9%), while Bush got 57 votes (9.93%). Coming in at last place is Kardashian's first husband, music producer Damon Thomas with less than 7% of the votes. Kardashian married Thomas in 2000, but claimed in a 2018 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," that she was under the influence of ecstasy during their Las Vegas ceremony (via Page Six). The pair divorced in 2004. As for Kardashian's supposed wild night when she married her first husband, Thomas told Vlad TV, "I don't remember that at all."