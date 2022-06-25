Nearly 50% Of Kim Kardashian Fans Agree On Who Her Worst Ex Is

Since her racy introduction to the world, Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of public relationships. However, it seems as if the SKIMS founder has finally figured it out. Kardashian has been dating former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Pete Davidson, and the two appear to be going strong. Kardashian was first romantically linked to the comedian following her hosting gig at "SNL." Rumors began to circulate after the couple were spotted holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm in October 2021, per People. And while an insider initially denied that the two were dating, the pair became Instagram official a few months later.

Kardashian recently discussed her relationship with Davidson and admitted that she was curious about his "BDE." "I wasn't even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,'" she said during an episode of "The Kardashians," via E! News. "I was just thinking, like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there' ... I was just basically DTF."

Now fans are speaking out about Kardashian's storied love life and have revealed which of the reality stars' exes they think is the worst of them all.