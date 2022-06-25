William's Role As King Could Be Undercut By His On-Going Feud With Harry, According To An Expert

Famed royal editor Omid Scobie thought William's landmark 40th birthday was a missed opportunity for the future king. Scobie wrote in his weekly Yahoo! U.K. column that a glowing Daily Mail birthday profile about the prince was a "perfect chance to paint the picture of a man focused on preparing for [his] big job" as future king. But the royal expert added, "Instead of hearing more about the Duke's ambitious environmental plans, we were told in detail by close sources that William feels Prince Harry 'has 100 percent crossed that line.'"

The royal executive editor, who co-authored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography "Finding Freedom," thought the Mail's profile was "hypocritical" because it noted how "awful it is for Harry to speak publicly about his experiences." While at the same time, people close to William shared opinions in "Britain's most-read tabloid." Ouch.

During Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey (via Newsweek), the Duke of Sussex talked about his relationship with William. Harry said: "I love William to bits. He's my brother ... But we're on different paths." Scobie wrote, "It looks like you'll have to wait for his 41st if you want to discover how William transformed from a reluctant heir to a dutiful king-in-waiting." The royal expert noted William's friends were "too busy dishing on how he 'alternates between grief and anger' over Harry's life decisions." But one royal expert thinks William's role as the king could be undercut by his feud with Harry.