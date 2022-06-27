Jussie Smollett's Attendance At The BET Awards Fiercely Divides Twitter

Jussie Smollett seems to be pulling out all the stops to make a grand Hollywood comeback.

The embattled actor, who had just been released from prison after being found guilty of filing false police reports about a hate crime, made an appearance at the 2022 BET Awards. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the former "Empire" star said he didn't imagine he would ever get the chance to return to the spotlight. "You know, I've never thought of myself as working my way back," he confessed. "It's always been the plan to expand my empire, so to speak. To expand the level of what I want to do." He also shared that he has new music coming "very soon," and that he gets inspiration from being "able to usher in just a new generation of artists, of actors, of this amazing talent that's out there."

Smollett went on to thank the fans who continue to support him despite the many setbacks he had gone through. "I tell them, with all my heart, just thank you," he said. "They never wavered, they never straddled the fence, and for that I am forever grateful. I don't take that lightly for a moment." But it doesn't look like he was welcomed by everyone, as evidenced by the internet's reaction to his BET appearance.