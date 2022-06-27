Kanye West's Surprise BET Awards Appearance Proves He's Not Done Talking About Kim Kardashian

Kanye "Ye" West can't seem to stop talking about Kim Kardashian in public spaces, despite issuing an apology to his ex-wife for dissing her on social media.

Ever since Ye and Kardashian announced their divorce, they have been a mainstay in the headlines, as the rapper continue to air out their dirty laundry. He has repeatedly accused her of preventing their kids from spending time with him and went on to constantly ridicule her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Instagram and made the comedian the subject of his songs.

Fortunately, Ye eventually learned the error of his ways and issued a public apology to Kardashian. "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via E! News). "I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me." He also said he's still learning, and offered an apology to Kardashian for sharing their private conversations. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Now, months after his initial apology, Ye is starting to shade the SKIMS founder once again.