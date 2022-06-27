How Does Tristan Thompson Feel About Khloe Kardashian Supposedly Dating Again?

As Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson was publicly scrutinized, it makes sense that she'd want to keep her love life under wraps. According to a source at HollywoodLife, the star "still considers herself single at this point" and "doesn't want to put anything out there in the public." Even so, the whole thing isn't jiving with Thompson.

"Of course Tristan isn't thrilled Khloé is dating again but he knows he doesn't have a say in the matter," the insider continued. "He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he's trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloé." At the end of the day, the NBA player conceded that he "wants Khloé to be happy" and asked that any of her partner[s] "also treat[s] their daughter with respect." The fact that Khloé has moved on is also putting things into perspective for Thompson. "[He] feels like he really f**ked up," a source told InTouch, adding that "it stings Tristan to see Khloé move on and date again."

Thompson isn't the only Kardashian ex to struggle as their former partner moves on, though. After Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian ended her 9-year relationship with Scott Disick, the "Flip It Like Disick" star didn't take it well. Disick's lingering feelings for Kourtney ended his romance with model Rebecca Donaldson, who "told Scott he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney," per HollywoodLife.