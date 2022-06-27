How Does Tristan Thompson Feel About Khloe Kardashian Supposedly Dating Again?
Despite Kendall Jenner's rumored breakup with basketball beau Devin Booker, love is blooming at the Kardashian compound. Kourtney Kardashian seems happier than ever with new husband Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian's relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson continues to heat up — and now, Khloé Kardashian reportedly has a new man in her life! Khloé was famously in an on-off relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson for several years. Though the pair share daughter True Thompson, Tristan's various cheating scandals were enough for Khloé to finally pull the plug for good. During an ABC News special in April, when asked about Tristan, Khloé said, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."
But when one door shuts, another opens. According to People, Khloé is now quietly dating a private equity investor, whom she met through big sister Kim. Khloé and her mystery man hit it off at a party a few weeks ago, and the reality star is "feeling good" about her new romance. After Tristan's string of infidelities, fans agree that her happiness is certainly warranted. Speaking of her former ex, the two don't speak much unless it concerns their daughter, True. Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Khloé maintained "you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with," and wants to ensure True has a good relationship with her dad. But, as for his relationship with True's mom, what does Tristan think about Khloé's new man?
Tristan Thompson may still have feelings for Khloé Kardashian
As Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson was publicly scrutinized, it makes sense that she'd want to keep her love life under wraps. According to a source at HollywoodLife, the star "still considers herself single at this point" and "doesn't want to put anything out there in the public." Even so, the whole thing isn't jiving with Thompson.
"Of course Tristan isn't thrilled Khloé is dating again but he knows he doesn't have a say in the matter," the insider continued. "He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he's trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloé." At the end of the day, the NBA player conceded that he "wants Khloé to be happy" and asked that any of her partner[s] "also treat[s] their daughter with respect." The fact that Khloé has moved on is also putting things into perspective for Thompson. "[He] feels like he really f**ked up," a source told InTouch, adding that "it stings Tristan to see Khloé move on and date again."
Thompson isn't the only Kardashian ex to struggle as their former partner moves on, though. After Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian ended her 9-year relationship with Scott Disick, the "Flip It Like Disick" star didn't take it well. Disick's lingering feelings for Kourtney ended his romance with model Rebecca Donaldson, who "told Scott he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney," per HollywoodLife.