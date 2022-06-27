Travis Scott's Rep Blasts New Claim The Rapper Is Being Inconsiderate Of Astroworld Victims
The Astroworld tragedy sent shockwaves through Hollywood. According to Fox News, Travis Scott was performing in front of a crowd of about 50,000 during his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas in November 2021 when the unthinkable happened. Tragedy struck when 10 victims died of "compression asphyxia" as the crowd surged toward the stage. All deaths were determined to be accidental, but many slammed Scott for failing to stop the concert as people were getting trampled. It's believed more people could have been saved if Scott stopped performing sooner.
In an interview following the show, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God (via SC 103 Radio) that he had no idea what had happened until later. "It wasn't really until minutes before the press conference until I figured out exactly what happened," he claimed. "Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference." Scott added that he "stopped" a few times to "make sure everybody was ok." He continued, "I just really go off the fans' energy as a collective, you know? Call and response. I just didn't, I just didn't hear that."
According to BuzzFeed News, more than 400 lawsuits have been filed against Scott in the aftermath of the concert, and he has been under plenty of fire for what transpired. According to Rolling Stone, victims' families slammed the rapper for his first interview. Now, one lawyer is throwing shade at the rapper for one of his vehicles.
Travis Scott's reps defend his $5.5 million car purchase
Travis Scott hasn't seen his name in the headlines for the best reasons following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. According to TMZ, Bob Hilliard, an attorney for Ezra Blount's family (the youngest victim who died at Astroworld), slammed the rapper for tooling around town in his $5.5 million Bugatti. The lawyer told the media that if Scott instead budgeted some money from the car purchase to use toward safety measures at his concerts, people would still be alive.
Once Scott's reps caught wind of Hilliard's words, they quickly clapped back in defense of their client. "This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low," the reps said, adding Scott purchased the car in 2020 before the Astroworld festival even happened. They continued, "Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won't work."
Scott and Blount's family have been at odds ever since the tragedy transpired. According to Rolling Stone, Blount's family rejected Scott's offer to pay for his funeral in the days following the event. "Your client's offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful," Hillard said. "He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,"