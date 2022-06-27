Travis Scott's Rep Blasts New Claim The Rapper Is Being Inconsiderate Of Astroworld Victims

The Astroworld tragedy sent shockwaves through Hollywood. According to Fox News, Travis Scott was performing in front of a crowd of about 50,000 during his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas in November 2021 when the unthinkable happened. Tragedy struck when 10 victims died of "compression asphyxia" as the crowd surged toward the stage. All deaths were determined to be accidental, but many slammed Scott for failing to stop the concert as people were getting trampled. It's believed more people could have been saved if Scott stopped performing sooner.

In an interview following the show, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God (via SC 103 Radio) that he had no idea what had happened until later. "It wasn't really until minutes before the press conference until I figured out exactly what happened," he claimed. "Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference." Scott added that he "stopped" a few times to "make sure everybody was ok." He continued, "​​I just really go off the fans' energy as a collective, you know? Call and response. I just didn't, I just didn't hear that."

According to BuzzFeed News, more than 400 lawsuits have been filed against Scott in the aftermath of the concert, and he has been under plenty of fire for what transpired. According to Rolling Stone, victims' families slammed the rapper for his first interview. Now, one lawyer is throwing shade at the rapper for one of his vehicles.