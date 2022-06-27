Lil Kim's Back-To-Back Public Appearances Cause Quite The Stir

From the very beginning of her career, Lil' Kim and controversy have gone hand-in-hand. Doing for hip-hop what Madonna did for pop, she was one of the first female rappers to openly confront then-taboo subjects like sexuality and feminism in an empowered manner. Matching male rappers' energy with ease while still showcasing her femininity, Lil' Kim's 1996 debut album "Hard Core" remains a classic today. In 2016, she told XXL, "Everything I did was super sexy, and they were just like, that was dope, because it had never been done in the hard core, gangsta hip-hop music that I was making."

Lil' Kim continued her barrier-breaking success throughout the late '90s and early 2000s, but it came to a screeching halt in 2005 when she was sentenced to a year in prison for perjury. While she quickly returned to music after her release and has been at it ever since, her career still hasn't regained its prior momentum. Lil' Kim's most recent project, her 2019 EP "9," failed to chart on the Billboard 200, with longtime rival Nicki Minaj reportedly tweeting about its low sales.

However, even Lil' Kim's recent numbers aren't great, the Brooklyn femcee will always be an important part of hip-hop history. She's been re-entering the spotlight with some high-profile performances, and whether good or bad, people are certainly talking. Shall we proceed? Yes indeed.