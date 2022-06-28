What We Know About The Prison Where Josh Duggar Will Serve His 12-Year Sentence

Josh Duggar is about to see the inside of a place that many reality television stars have seen before him: a prison cell. The former "19 Kids & Counting" star was hit with a guilty verdict back in December after he was slapped with two counts for receiving and possessing child pornography. Back in May, reports indicated that Duggar was facing 12 years and seven months in prison, per KNWA FOX24. Those Duggar reality show residual checks hopefully came in handy for his $51,000 in fines that came along with his sentencing. Cousin Amy Duggar told The U.S. Sun at the time that the Duggar family might never be the same again now that one of them will be spending a good chunk of his life behind bars. "Everyone's lives have been altered because of what my cousin has done," she said.

While Josh's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been relatively quiet about their son's prison ordeal, there's new information available about the prison where he will be serving his 12-year sentence. It's safe to say that the description does not sound like a cozy bed-in-breakfast somewhere in the outskirts of Arkansas at all.