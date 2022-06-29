Johnny Depp's Rep Shoots Down Huge Rumor About The Star's Future
Now that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is finally over with Depp winning the case, many have been wondering if the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor would ever get the chance to return to the franchise.
Disney reportedly dropped Depp from "Pirates" after he had been involved in domestic abuse allegations. "It doesn't surprise me," Depp testified in court, per Variety. "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point." However, Depp was aware that while he was removed from the project, the company still made money from his character. "They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find."
When the trial ended, a former Walt Disney executive told People that the studio would love to have Depp back. "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," they dished. "There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture." Unfortunately for Depp fans, the latest statement from his rep isn't as promising.
Johnny Depp will not be returning to Pirates of the Caribbean
An Australian news outlet claimed that Disney is prepared to offer Johnny Depp $301 million for his comeback in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. "Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp," a source told PopTropic. "They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two."
But a representative for Depp vehemently denied these claims, telling NBC News that the rumors are completely false. "This is made up," they said, via E! News. Even if Disney were to offer him money for his return, Depp admitted that he would not accept. "If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film? Correct?" Heard's attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked during the trial (per Variety). "That is true, Mr. Rottenborn," Depp said.
With the sixth installment of "Pirates" reportedly in the works, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that there may be an entirely different lead. Talking with The Sunday Times, he shared that they're a female-led spin-off is a possibility. "Yes. We're talking to Margot Robbie," he revealed. "We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without."