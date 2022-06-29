How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels Toward Ben Affleck Over Their Son's Accident

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may no longer be together, but they still have a lot of ties as they share three kiddos together — daughters Violet and Seraphina Affleck and son Samuel Affleck. As fans know, Ben and Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, breaking hearts across Hollywood. Three years later, in 2018, the couple called it quits for good and finalized their divorce. Ben famously rekindled his romance with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, and the couple has made one headline after the next thanks to their red-hot romance.

Since Ben and Garner split, they have still been photographed several times as they've continued to co-parent their three children. The pair even attended their kids' football game together in 2019 and were all smiles, per Metro. In 2021, Garner spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her co-parenting relationship with Ben. "Going through it in public is not what's hard; going through it is what's hard," Garner told the outlet. However, she knows the future is bright. "When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," she confessed. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore." Following their breakup, Ben also called Garner the "world's greatest mom," per People. How sweet is that?

And while the famous pair puts on a united front (for the most part), there was one highly publicized incident involving son Samuel Affleck and dad Ben that has Garner feeling pretty upset.