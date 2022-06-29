How Is Suri Cruise's Relationship With Katie Holmes Amid Bobby Wooten Romance?
No matter who she's in a relationship with, there's always one constant by Katie Holmes' side — her daughter, Suri Cruise. Suri is the only child of Holmes and now ex-husband Tom Cruise. Following the couple's divorce, Tom doesn't have much of a relationship with Suri. But, despite not having the greatest relationship with her pops, Suri is incredibly close to Holmes. The "Dawson's Creek" star is notoriously private regarding her personal life, but couldn't help but gush over Suri in a 2020 interview with InStyle. "I love her so much," she told the outlet. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality." Awe!
And since Holmes has a daughter, she's careful about what relationships she gets into. The actor was linked to Jamie Foxx for almost six years, but the two kept things on the down-low. Now, she seems to have found someone special in musician Bobby Wooten III and things between the couple are apparently going very well. According to Us Weekly, they attended a wedding together in Montauk, New York in June, and Wooten's family "really liked" Holmes. "Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn't care who saw," the same source added. How sweet is that?
So, the biggest question is — how does Suri feel about Wooten?
Suri Cruise approves of Bobby Wooten III
Suri Cruise seems to be loving the new leading man in her mom's life. According to Entertainment Tonight, Suri and Holmes' new beau, Bobby Wooten III, "get along great." The same insider added that Wooten and Holmes are "the real deal," and Holmes gave it a lot of thought before she introduced her daughter to her Wooten. "Suri has always been Katie's number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to," the source shared.
Holmes had another reason she wanted to introduce Wooten to her daughter herself, and it's something that only famous people would understand. "Suri is 16, she's grown up in the spotlight, Katie knows better than to have it so that Suri reads about a relationship in the tabloids." It seems like Holmes makes decisions based on what's best for her daughter.
An insider revealed a little more about Suri's relationship with Wooten and why she's such a big fan of his, per Hollywood Life. "Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes, and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy," the insider shared. According to the outlet, Holmes, Wooten, and Suri have also gone on public outings together, and he also happens to be a frequent visitor at their house. Unlike her relationship with Jamie Fox, the outlet says Wooten "does not want to keep" Holmes "a secret." How great!