How Is Suri Cruise's Relationship With Katie Holmes Amid Bobby Wooten Romance?

No matter who she's in a relationship with, there's always one constant by Katie Holmes' side — her daughter, Suri Cruise. Suri is the only child of Holmes and now ex-husband Tom Cruise. Following the couple's divorce, Tom doesn't have much of a relationship with Suri. But, despite not having the greatest relationship with her pops, Suri is incredibly close to Holmes. The "Dawson's Creek" star is notoriously private regarding her personal life, but couldn't help but gush over Suri in a 2020 interview with InStyle. "I love her so much," she told the outlet. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality." Awe!

And since Holmes has a daughter, she's careful about what relationships she gets into. The actor was linked to Jamie Foxx for almost six years, but the two kept things on the down-low. Now, she seems to have found someone special in musician Bobby Wooten III and things between the couple are apparently going very well. According to Us Weekly, they attended a wedding together in Montauk, New York in June, and Wooten's family "really liked" Holmes. "Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn't care who saw," the same source added. How sweet is that?

So, the biggest question is — how does Suri feel about Wooten?