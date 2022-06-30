Dakota Johnson Reveals The Disturbing Item Alfred Hitchcock Once Gifted Her Mom

The following article includes allegations of psychological trauma and abuse.

Alfred Hitchcock achieved icon status thanks to his horror films. However, for Dakota Johnson's family, his real-life behavior was more terrifying than anything on the silver screen.

Johnson comes from a long line of leading ladies. Not only is her mom Melanie Griffith, but her maternal grandmother, Tippi Hedren, is a Hollywood legend. Known for her work in Hitchcock films like "The Birds" and "Marnie," Hedren was often referred to as the filmmaker's muse. However, as Hedren herself revealed in her 2016 memoir, their dynamic was a dark one. Hitchcock, she wrote, is "a man I look back on with admiration, gratitude, and utter disgust." Per an excerpt obtained by New York Post, the filmmaker allegedly sexually harassed Hedren for years. Hedren also claimed that Hitchcock stalked her, and rationed her interactions with other men. On top of the psychological trauma she endured, he also made repeated physical advances. When she fought back, he promised to destroy her career — and he followed through on it.

Heartbreakingly, Hedren explained that she only ever spoke out decades later because, at the time, "sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn't exist." That said, Hedren has maintained that while Hitchcock may have destroyed her professionally, "I never gave him the power to ruin my life." That didn't stop him from trying, though.