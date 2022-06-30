Tom Hiddleston And Fiancée Zawe Ashton Share Happy News About Their Growing Family
It seems congratulations are in order for "Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston! On June 14, Hiddleston confirmed his engagement to fellow British star Zawe Ashton following months of speculation. "I'm very happy," he told the Los Angeles Times. The couple first sparked engagement rumors after Ashton was photographed wearing a sparkler on that finger at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March, according to PopSugar. The outlet also noted that Ashton was seen rocking her diamond as far back as November 2021, though she and Hiddleston have since played it coy with the media.
Hmmm... could Hiddleston's reluctance to discuss personal matters have something to do with his highly publicized romance with a certain blonde singer-songwriter in 2016? It seems that both Taylor Swift and Hiddleston have learned a little something about privacy since those days! "I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," Hiddleston told The New York Times in 2019, speaking on his preference to keep his dating life under wraps. "If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say."
But just because Hiddleston might be tight-lipped doesn't mean things with Ashton aren't serious — clearly. Following news of their engagement, a source told Us Weekly they are "truly past the honeymoon phase" and "looking to build a long-term future together." And now, the couple has even more cause to celebrate!
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child
Per Page Six, Zawe Ashton was seen rocking a baby bump at the June 29 premiere of "Mr. Malcolm's List." For the event, the actor donned a gauzy beige gown embellished with beads, which also featured a sheer cape and flattering empire waist. Designer Sabina Bilenko, who worked with Ashton on the dress, confirmed the happy news on Instagram and praised her client for her work in the film. "The talented @zawe (and glowing mum-to-be) gets ready for the premiere of #MrMalcomsList with @voguemagazine wearing custom Sabina Bilenko," she wrote.
Hiddleston was not present at the premiere alongside his fiancée. Naturally, neither party has spoken about their bundle of joy thus far, which makes sense, seeing as they've remained similarly quiet about their engagement. Details on an upcoming wedding are also scarce, but it's fair to say that the parents-to-be have their hands full with their acting career, including Zawe's role as Julia Thistlewaite in "Mr. Malcolm's List."
Fans greeted Ashton and Hiddleston's happy milestone with an outpouring of support. "Baby Hiddleston is coming ... ahhhhhh," one person tweeted. "I love this," another fan wrote, adding that Ashton and Hiddleston will be "amazing parents." No doubt Hiddleston and Ashton are similarly ecstatic, especially because Ashton has previously spoken about her desire to start a family. "I would like to have a baby," she told Bustle as far back as 2019. Indeed, this is "marvel-ous" news for both Hiddleston and Ashton!