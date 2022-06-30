Tom Hiddleston And Fiancée Zawe Ashton Share Happy News About Their Growing Family

It seems congratulations are in order for "Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston! On June 14, Hiddleston confirmed his engagement to fellow British star Zawe Ashton following months of speculation. "I'm very happy," he told the Los Angeles Times. The couple first sparked engagement rumors after Ashton was photographed wearing a sparkler on that finger at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March, according to PopSugar. The outlet also noted that Ashton was seen rocking her diamond as far back as November 2021, though she and Hiddleston have since played it coy with the media.

Hmmm... could Hiddleston's reluctance to discuss personal matters have something to do with his highly publicized romance with a certain blonde singer-songwriter in 2016? It seems that both Taylor Swift and Hiddleston have learned a little something about privacy since those days! "I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," Hiddleston told The New York Times in 2019, speaking on his preference to keep his dating life under wraps. "If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say."

But just because Hiddleston might be tight-lipped doesn't mean things with Ashton aren't serious — clearly. Following news of their engagement, a source told Us Weekly they are "truly past the honeymoon phase" and "looking to build a long-term future together." And now, the couple has even more cause to celebrate!