Gabby Petito's Dad Makes Strong Promise After Legal Victory Against Brian Laundrie's Parents

Gabby Petito's parents have now filed two lawsuits against the Laundries. In May, CNN reported that Nichole Schmidt was seeking compensation through a wrongful death suit. Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie's attorney, was largely dismissive. "This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows, which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby's death," he wrote to the news outlet.

As far as the earlier civil lawsuit, the Laundries have tried to be legally dismissive. As CBS News reported, Bertolino called the allegations of emotional distress "baseless" and "frivolous," arguing the Laundries were exercising their freedom of speech when staying silent on Petito's disappearance. They filed a motion to have the case thrown out.

However, WFLA reported the a Florida circuit court judge denied the Laundries' wishes, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. Joe Petito took to Twitter to share the news, celebrating with the hashtags, "#thetruthwillberevealed #justiceforGabby #GabbyPetito." His sentiment echoes that of Schmidt, who sent out a tweet the day Laundrie's notebook confession to the murder was released. Within the pages, he alleged that it was a mercy killing. "Fed up," she wrote. "#narcissist #thetruthwillberevealed #selfish #wewontstop." Her writing accompanied an image of a quote that read, "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability."

