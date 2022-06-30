Gabby Petito's Dad Makes Strong Promise After Legal Victory Against Brian Laundrie's Parents
Ever since Gabby Petito was reported missing in September 2021, her parents have tirelessly fought for justice. Petito had embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, only for the man to return home without her. As CNN recapped, Petito's remains were found in Teton County just eight days after the missing person report was filed. Laundrie went on the run and was confirmed to have died by suicide a month later.
Although Laundrie can no longer be held accountable and Petito can't be brought back, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt are not giving up the fight. They've turned their attention to Laundrie's tight-lipped parents, who may have played a role in covering up their son's crimes. According to NBC News, the Petito parents first filed a civil lawsuit against the Laundrie estate in March, alleging that the Laundries obstructed the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Since then, the Laundries have faced another lawsuit ... and the Petito's have earned more small victories.
Joe Petito is confident the truth will come out
Gabby Petito's parents have now filed two lawsuits against the Laundries. In May, CNN reported that Nichole Schmidt was seeking compensation through a wrongful death suit. Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie's attorney, was largely dismissive. "This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows, which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby's death," he wrote to the news outlet.
As far as the earlier civil lawsuit, the Laundries have tried to be legally dismissive. As CBS News reported, Bertolino called the allegations of emotional distress "baseless" and "frivolous," arguing the Laundries were exercising their freedom of speech when staying silent on Petito's disappearance. They filed a motion to have the case thrown out.
However, WFLA reported the a Florida circuit court judge denied the Laundries' wishes, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. Joe Petito took to Twitter to share the news, celebrating with the hashtags, "#thetruthwillberevealed #justiceforGabby #GabbyPetito." His sentiment echoes that of Schmidt, who sent out a tweet the day Laundrie's notebook confession to the murder was released. Within the pages, he alleged that it was a mercy killing. "Fed up," she wrote. "#narcissist #thetruthwillberevealed #selfish #wewontstop." Her writing accompanied an image of a quote that read, "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability."
