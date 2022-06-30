Bruce Willis' Rep Breaks Silence On Those Concerning Claims Against Randall Emmett

Bruce Willis' team did not hold back in response to claims producer Randall Emmett pushed the actor to work through his harrowing health condition. Back in March, the legendary action star's family announced Willis is retiring from acting amid his aphasia diagnosis. The condition, which affects a person's ability to communicate, didn't slow Willis down a bit, however.

Although it's unclear how long the actor has had aphasia, Willis starred in an extreme amount of movies in the last two years, 15 of which were straight-to-video and another four that have yet to be released, per IMDb. Rob Gough, who co-starred in "American Siege" with Willis, also applauded the "Die Hard" actor's ability to work in his condition. He told People, "Even though he was going through this when he was on camera – it's second nature to him, he just turned on, and you had no idea that anything was going on."

However, Emmett, who's worked with Willis on at least 20 recent films, allegedly had a different story when it came to working with Willis as of late. According to an expose by the Los Angeles Times (via Us Weekly), Emmett told his former fiance, Lala Kent, in 2020 that he couldn't work with Willis anymore, and said, "It's just so sad. Bruce can't remember any of his lines. He doesn't know where he is." Fans were worried that Emmett was working Willis to the ground, but Willis' rep just put that rumor to rest.