Jamie Spears Finally Breaks Silence On Claim He Bugged Britney Spears' Home

Jamie Spears is speaking out amid allegations he bugged his daughter, Britney Spears' home. Jamie has been hit with several allegations when it came to his involvement in Britney's infamous conservatorship arrangement, including Britney herself calling out her father via a courtroom video link. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it," she said in June 2021 (via BBC), adding, "I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it." The star also accused her father of pushing her to work hard and claimed he would give out punishments if she didn't do what he said.

More shocking claims were then made in September 2021 when The New York Times documentary "Controlling Britney Spears" was released, alleging Jamie had supposedly bugged his daughter's house. Alex Vlasov, the assistant to Britney's head of security, made the allegations against Jamie, with filmmaker Liz Day telling Variety, "[Vlasov] provided extensive proof and materials. He had examples and evidence of the text messages, which we had independently verified with the other parties that she was texting with." Day also claimed she reviewed an audio recording from Britney's home, saw emails, and had his version of events corroborated by others.

Someone who's not corroborating that claim, though? Britney's dad.