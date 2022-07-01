Tim Allen Finally Shares What He Really Thinks About Chris Evans' Lightyear

It's easy to get confused about what, exactly, the new Pixar film "Lightyear" is, and how it relates to the "Toy Story" franchise. Is it a prequel, or a spinoff (or both)? Is it live-action or animated? Is it the real story behind the famous toy? And why isn't Tim Allen, who voiced the original Buzz Lightyear, involved?

Perhaps if fans better understood director Angus MacLane's intent for "Lightyear," now starring Chris Evans as the titular space explorer, they would understand why Allen isn't involved. MacLane explained, per Gizmodo, that seeing "Star Wars" as a kid changed his life. "'Lightyear' [is] the movie that Andy [from "Toy Story"] saw that changed his life. [It's] Andy's Star Wars. A sci-fi epic designed to inspire a new generation." The Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story" is even further removed from that. "I imagined this was a movie that then later, there was a spinoff cartoon," MacLane said. "And then the 'Toy Story' toy was made off of that cartoon design." He also added, "I just wanted to branch off and get away from the 'Toy Story' universe, so that it exists on its own."

However, that doesn't stop some fans from being disappointed, or even angry — like Allen's former costar Patricia Heaton — that Allen isn't involved. But how does Allen himself feel about Evans' rendition of Buzz?