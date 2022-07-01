Tim Allen Finally Shares What He Really Thinks About Chris Evans' Lightyear
It's easy to get confused about what, exactly, the new Pixar film "Lightyear" is, and how it relates to the "Toy Story" franchise. Is it a prequel, or a spinoff (or both)? Is it live-action or animated? Is it the real story behind the famous toy? And why isn't Tim Allen, who voiced the original Buzz Lightyear, involved?
Perhaps if fans better understood director Angus MacLane's intent for "Lightyear," now starring Chris Evans as the titular space explorer, they would understand why Allen isn't involved. MacLane explained, per Gizmodo, that seeing "Star Wars" as a kid changed his life. "'Lightyear' [is] the movie that Andy [from "Toy Story"] saw that changed his life. [It's] Andy's Star Wars. A sci-fi epic designed to inspire a new generation." The Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story" is even further removed from that. "I imagined this was a movie that then later, there was a spinoff cartoon," MacLane said. "And then the 'Toy Story' toy was made off of that cartoon design." He also added, "I just wanted to branch off and get away from the 'Toy Story' universe, so that it exists on its own."
However, that doesn't stop some fans from being disappointed, or even angry — like Allen's former costar Patricia Heaton — that Allen isn't involved. But how does Allen himself feel about Evans' rendition of Buzz?
Tim Allen had nothing to do with Lightyear
Tim Allen told Extra that Chris Evans' "Lightyear," the prequel film to his character in the "Toy Story" franchise, "has no relationship to Buzz."
"We talked about this many years ago," Allen said, "but the brass that did the first four movies is not this. It's a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies." Allen shared some of the same confusion audiences held too. "I thought it was a live action [film]," he explained, "You know, humans, not an animated thing." He also referenced his costar Tom Hanks, saying "as Hanks and I [have said], there's really no 'Toy Story”s" Buzz without Woody," which made Allen confused about the story. "If this was done in 1997, it would seem to be a big adventure story, and as I see, it's not a big adventure story. It's a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy."
That's true, and that's essentially the reason Allen wasn't cast in the role. "Buzz was a side character in 'Toy Story' and was a little goofier and a little more of a comedic relief," director Angus MacLane told The Hollywood Reporter. "For Buzz to be a main character he needed a little more gravitas, a little more vulnerability, needed to be funny but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama. Chris embodied all of those things."