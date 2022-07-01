Shanna Moakler's Message To Travis Barker Amid His Recovery Has An Unexpected Twist
Travis Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler, has some encouraging words to say about the Blink-182 drummer after he was hospitalized.
On June 29, insiders confirmed that Barker had been brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to pancreatitis. A source close to the musician said that he was "complaining of cramps," leading him to be rushed to the hospital, per People. "Kourtney [Kardashian] was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."
His daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a photo on TikTok of her holding her father's hand. "Please say a prayer," she wrote. She later deleted the post, but it didn't take long for her to ask followers on Instagram to keep her dad in their thoughts. "Please send your prayers," she said, along with a teary-eyed emoji.
No representative from the rocker's camp has confirmed his hospitalization yet, but his ex, Moakler, offered a statement to thank everyone for their support, along with some praises for Kardashian.
Shanna Moakler praised Kourtney Kardashian
In a move that no one saw coming, Shanna Moakler sang praises for Kourtney Kardashian in her statement regarding Travis Barker's hospitalization.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," the "Celebrity Big Brother" star said in a statement, per Us Weekly. She added that Barker has the best support system, which includes his wife. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney." She also wished for Barker's fast recovery and for her children, Alabama and Landon, to find peace. "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."
It's pretty clear that there's no bad blood between Kardashian and Moakler, as the latter even congratulated the couple after their recent nuptials. "Congratulations to the happy couple," she told People. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together." She even said how much she appreciated that the two included their children in the wedding. "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children," she shared with Us Weekly. "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair."