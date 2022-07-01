Shanna Moakler's Message To Travis Barker Amid His Recovery Has An Unexpected Twist

Travis Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler, has some encouraging words to say about the Blink-182 drummer after he was hospitalized.

On June 29, insiders confirmed that Barker had been brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to pancreatitis. A source close to the musician said that he was "complaining of cramps," leading him to be rushed to the hospital, per People. "Kourtney [Kardashian] was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

His daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a photo on TikTok of her holding her father's hand. "Please say a prayer," she wrote. She later deleted the post, but it didn't take long for her to ask followers on Instagram to keep her dad in their thoughts. "Please send your prayers," she said, along with a teary-eyed emoji.

No representative from the rocker's camp has confirmed his hospitalization yet, but his ex, Moakler, offered a statement to thank everyone for their support, along with some praises for Kardashian.