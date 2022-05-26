Shanna Moakler Spills Her Real Feelings About Her Ex Travis Barker's Wedding

In case you missed it, the biggest wedding of the year happened recently. Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker tied the knot in an extravagant Italian ceremony on May 22. The couple was decked out in custom Dolce and Gabbana. The bride and groom paired their decadent outfits with surprisingly sparse pasta servings, which raised some eyebrows among fans.

In addition to the teeny, tiny pasta course, fans were quick to point out who was absent from the wedding. Kourtney's ex-step-parent, Caitlyn Jenner, was not there, nor was her brother Rob Kardashian. Her mother Kris Jenner's long-term partner Corey Gamble was also absent, as were Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's respective boyfriends. Most importantly, though, Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-partner and the father of her three children did not attend. Instead, Disick was spotted at a strip club in New York City over the weekend — and really, who could blame him?

Kourtney and Disick's relationship has been a series of ups and downs since their initial split in 2015. Though they have managed to amicably co-parent, Disick has publicly complained about Kourt's relationship with Barker, so it's not all that surprising that he did not attend the ceremony. The same cannot be said for Barker and his ex, Shanna Moakler, who has nothing but good things to say about the newlyweds.