Shanna Moakler Spills Her Real Feelings About Her Ex Travis Barker's Wedding
In case you missed it, the biggest wedding of the year happened recently. Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker tied the knot in an extravagant Italian ceremony on May 22. The couple was decked out in custom Dolce and Gabbana. The bride and groom paired their decadent outfits with surprisingly sparse pasta servings, which raised some eyebrows among fans.
In addition to the teeny, tiny pasta course, fans were quick to point out who was absent from the wedding. Kourtney's ex-step-parent, Caitlyn Jenner, was not there, nor was her brother Rob Kardashian. Her mother Kris Jenner's long-term partner Corey Gamble was also absent, as were Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's respective boyfriends. Most importantly, though, Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-partner and the father of her three children did not attend. Instead, Disick was spotted at a strip club in New York City over the weekend — and really, who could blame him?
Kourtney and Disick's relationship has been a series of ups and downs since their initial split in 2015. Though they have managed to amicably co-parent, Disick has publicly complained about Kourt's relationship with Barker, so it's not all that surprising that he did not attend the ceremony. The same cannot be said for Barker and his ex, Shanna Moakler, who has nothing but good things to say about the newlyweds.
Shanna Moakler is grateful for Travis and Kourtney
When it comes to her ex Travis Barker and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna Moakler couldn't be happier about the match, despite some previous drama. "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children," she told Us Weekly. "It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair." Barker and Moakler share two kids Alabama and Landon. Moakler's other daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from a previous marriage, is close with Barker and was present at the wedding as well.
Kardashian's three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — were also included in the nuptials, though the experience wasn't the easiest at first. "They are a little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention surrounding Kourtney, Travis, and them," an insider explained to Entertainment Tonight. "But ultimately, they are happy."
Kardashian's kids may have adjusted, but the same can hardly be said for her ex. "Scott isn't taking this well," a source told People. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming." To add insult to injury, the wedding took place the week of Disick's 39th birthday, which he celebrated with friends in New York. "It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney. It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them," the source explained. "He'll come around soon."