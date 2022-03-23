Scott Disick And Travis Barker Might Not Be Getting Along So Well After All

Is it too much to ask that Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, and father of their three children, Scott Disick, actually be happy for her? That's something a lot of people are wondering in the weeks leading up to Kourtney's wedding with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. We saw in the series finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2021 that both Kourt and Scott were grappling with the finality of their relationship, with him even admitting, per Bustle, "Kourtney needs certain things from me that I haven't still been able to provide her ... I think maybe we have to both realize that maybe we won't be together and we have to move on completely."

Those kind words vanished when Kourt announced she had moved on and was blissfully happy. First, Scott's private Instagram DM's to Kourt's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima were leaked to the public, where he didn't mince words mocking the mother of his children for enjoying a bit of PDA with the tattooed rocker. Then Scott, who had already moved on himself by dating both Amelia Hamlin and Sophia Richie, was reportedly "so upset" at Kourtney's engagement. He even went so far as to say he "hates" Kourtney's fiance, per Us Weekly.

On March 21, however, there were hopes that perhaps he was starting to warm to the "All The Small Things" drummer, when pictures of the two of them, including Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson, emerged when they all attended Reign's baseball game. But now, a source is saying that things between the two definitely aren't bromantic.