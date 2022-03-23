Scott Disick And Travis Barker Might Not Be Getting Along So Well After All
Is it too much to ask that Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, and father of their three children, Scott Disick, actually be happy for her? That's something a lot of people are wondering in the weeks leading up to Kourtney's wedding with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. We saw in the series finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2021 that both Kourt and Scott were grappling with the finality of their relationship, with him even admitting, per Bustle, "Kourtney needs certain things from me that I haven't still been able to provide her ... I think maybe we have to both realize that maybe we won't be together and we have to move on completely."
Those kind words vanished when Kourt announced she had moved on and was blissfully happy. First, Scott's private Instagram DM's to Kourt's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima were leaked to the public, where he didn't mince words mocking the mother of his children for enjoying a bit of PDA with the tattooed rocker. Then Scott, who had already moved on himself by dating both Amelia Hamlin and Sophia Richie, was reportedly "so upset" at Kourtney's engagement. He even went so far as to say he "hates" Kourtney's fiance, per Us Weekly.
On March 21, however, there were hopes that perhaps he was starting to warm to the "All The Small Things" drummer, when pictures of the two of them, including Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson, emerged when they all attended Reign's baseball game. But now, a source is saying that things between the two definitely aren't bromantic.
Scott Disick reportedly "despises Travis" Barker
A source close to Scott Disick has claimed that the 38-year-old has not warmed to Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker, despite them both cheering on son Reign at a baseball game this week. "[Scott] can't stand being around him," the source told Us Weekly, adding that Scott "despises" Barker, that they're "not on friendly terms," and that he only makes nice because "Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy."
There's a lot to unpack there, and according to the source, Scott just can't get over his almost 10-year relationship with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, struggling to let her go. "He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can't wrap his head around the fact that they're getting married soon. He feels like he's not going to find someone like Kourtney," the source continued. "It's going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is the one for her."
There's apparently no love lost for Barker, on the other hand. Sources close to the couple have said that due to the nature of Scott and Kourt's previous relationship, and Scott's (*gestures at everything*) behavior, Barker doesn't envision Scott being a part of their big day, with an insider telling Hollywood Life, "[Scott] isn't invited and won't be invited." Honestly, we can see why.