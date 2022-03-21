Pete Davidson's Friendship With Scott Disick And Travis Barker Appears To Grow Deeper
"Saturday Night Live" funny-man Pete Davidson is really and truly embedding himself within the Kardashian clan since his romance with the SKIMS entrepreneur Kim Kardashian went public in October 2021. Since then, he has supported his "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" girlfriend by sticking up for her amid claims of harassment from her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West. He's made sure to hang out with "KUWTK" regular and the father of sister Kourtney's children Scott Disick. He's even branded her name on his chest. The comedian, who once joked in an "SNL" sketch that kissing a woman like Kim would "break" him (honestly, same) is truly showing up for his girl.
Now, after that wild "boyz night" with Disick, Davidson has once again been spotted hanging with the fellas close to Kimberly and her sisters. Page Six is reporting that Davidson joined both Disick and *checks notes* Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker at a baseball game where Disick's son Reign was playing. First of all, Barker and Disick are friends? Consider our minds blown. Secondly, we are loving this development, and there's photographic evidence to prove it.
Pete Davidson hangs with Scott Disick and Travis Barker
Just a day after Pete Davidson had a "wild," "boyz night" with Scott Disick, where the "SNL" comedian filmed the crew falling asleep in front of the TV and posted it to Disick's Instagram Story, Davidson, Disick, and even Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Travis Barker, were spotted again together, supporting Disick and Kourtney's son Reign at a baseball game. Posted to infamous IG gossip account DeuxMoi, an unnamed fan sent in the snaps taken with the three Kardashian partners. DeuxMoi posted them to their IG Stories, which have since expired, but some fast-acting stans re-posted the snaps online.
"Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother's baseball game," the fan wrote in a note to DeuxMoi accompanying the photos, as reported by Page Six. DeuxMoi added a text overlay to the two snaps, clarifying that, "It was Reign's game." While the two young fans had their faces obscured with emojis, Davidson can be seen clearly smiling from behind his sunglasses. Disick, well, not so much, but he stands side-by-side with his "boyz night" bud. In the second photograph, Barker wears a tee with the phrase "Dream big die young" as he poses with the fans. We are loving that Disick and Barker are seemingly warming to each other after Disick was reportedly "not happy" about Barker and ex-partner Kourtney's engagement in 2021.
Perhaps the logical next step in Davidson's full Kardashian integration is for him to make an appearance in North West's next TikTok video. Make it happen, fam!