Pete Davidson's Friendship With Scott Disick And Travis Barker Appears To Grow Deeper

Just a day after Pete Davidson had a "wild," "boyz night" with Scott Disick, where the "SNL" comedian filmed the crew falling asleep in front of the TV and posted it to Disick's Instagram Story, Davidson, Disick, and even Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Travis Barker, were spotted again together, supporting Disick and Kourtney's son Reign at a baseball game. Posted to infamous IG gossip account DeuxMoi, an unnamed fan sent in the snaps taken with the three Kardashian partners. DeuxMoi posted them to their IG Stories, which have since expired, but some fast-acting stans re-posted the snaps online.

"Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother's baseball game," the fan wrote in a note to DeuxMoi accompanying the photos, as reported by Page Six. DeuxMoi added a text overlay to the two snaps, clarifying that, "It was Reign's game." While the two young fans had their faces obscured with emojis, Davidson can be seen clearly smiling from behind his sunglasses. Disick, well, not so much, but he stands side-by-side with his "boyz night" bud. In the second photograph, Barker wears a tee with the phrase "Dream big die young" as he poses with the fans. We are loving that Disick and Barker are seemingly warming to each other after Disick was reportedly "not happy" about Barker and ex-partner Kourtney's engagement in 2021.

Perhaps the logical next step in Davidson's full Kardashian integration is for him to make an appearance in North West's next TikTok video. Make it happen, fam!