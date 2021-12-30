Is Scott Disick Still Upset Over Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker?
There's big one question on every reality TV fans' lips since Kourtney Kardashian started to go more public (very, very public) with her romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker before they got engaged in October. That question? How does Scott Disick feel, of course!
As "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fans (and probably some of those who have even seen an episode of the show) will already know, Kourtney and Scott dated for around a decade on and off (their seemingly final split happened in 2015) and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Though Scott was dating around the time Kourtney and Travis got together (he's had high-profile romances since splitting with Kourtney, including dating Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin), it didn't sound like he took their romance too well.
Another of Kourtney's exes, model Younes Bendjima, leaked what he claimed was a direct message he got from Scott on Instagram in August in which Scott made his alleged feelings about Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA during a vacation very clear. The message purported to be from Scott read, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," to which Younes hit back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: I ain't your bro." Ouch.
It's been a while since then though, so how does Scott feel about his former love moving on now?
Scott Disick still isn't happy about Kourtney Kardashian's engagement
It sounds like Scott Disick is still having a rough time after seeing his former love, Kourtney Kardashian, get engaged to another man. Scott is said to be "so upset" still about Kourtney and Travis Barker being so serious and planning their future together, with a People source claiming in late December that it's been a "very difficult time for him."
They added that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "is looking for support right now," with some of that support coming from none other than Kourtney's own sister, Kim Kardashian — who's dealing with her own split after filing for divorce from Kanye West back in February. The insider claimed that Kim has "been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands."
But Scott's purported disappointment hasn't stopped him being around his ex and her new man. In November, Scott was spotted filming with the Kardashian clan (including Kourtney, Travis, and Khloé Kardashian) as they gathered together to celebrate Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner's birthday with cameras rolling for the famous family's new Hulu series (via Buzzfeed News).
This all comes after it was claimed in October that Scott was supposedly "furious" about Travis popping the question to his baby mama, as an Us Weekly source alleged that Scott was still hoping the couple could call things off and not head down the aisle. "[He] is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis' relationship," they added.