Is Scott Disick Still Upset Over Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker?

There's big one question on every reality TV fans' lips since Kourtney Kardashian started to go more public (very, very public) with her romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker before they got engaged in October. That question? How does Scott Disick feel, of course!

As "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fans (and probably some of those who have even seen an episode of the show) will already know, Kourtney and Scott dated for around a decade on and off (their seemingly final split happened in 2015) and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Though Scott was dating around the time Kourtney and Travis got together (he's had high-profile romances since splitting with Kourtney, including dating Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin), it didn't sound like he took their romance too well.

Another of Kourtney's exes, model Younes Bendjima, leaked what he claimed was a direct message he got from Scott on Instagram in August in which Scott made his alleged feelings about Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA during a vacation very clear. The message purported to be from Scott read, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," to which Younes hit back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: I ain't your bro." Ouch.

It's been a while since then though, so how does Scott feel about his former love moving on now?