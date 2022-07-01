Are Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Headed Towards Marriage?
Stand-up comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn surprised fans by announcing their pregnancy in September 2021. At that point, the couple had only been dating for a few months, and Mulaney had split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, as recently as that May. In true trademark fashion, the "SNL" alum chose to break the news on late night TV. "In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," Mulaney shared during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." He added, "We are having a baby together," admitting that he was "nervous" to tell the public. He and Munn later welcomed their baby in November.
To many, the timeline of the couple's relationship seemed suspect. A pregnancy typically takes nine months, meaning Mulaney and Munn would have conceived in February ... though Mulaney didn't announce his divorce from Tendler until May. "The math isn't mathing on the separation from his wife and the conception of this baby lol," one confused fan tweeted. Still, Mulaney and Munn didn't let the gossip get to them. A source told E! News that the pair's relationship stemmed from a long-standing friendship, adding that it was "new and not at all rushed." They may have moved at the speed of light when it came to conceiving a child together, but Mulaney and Munn aren't in any hurry to share another important milestone together.
Olivia Munn doesn't have a traditional stance on marriage
Given that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn co-parent son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney together, fans are wondering about their plans to tie the knot — especially because their relationship seems stronger than ever. The comedian took to Instagram to pay tribute to his partner on Mother's Day (via the Daily Mail), where he thanked her for giving him "the greatest gift in the world." He jokingly added, "Malcolm loves you so much. He told me." But while the couple's relationship status seems rock solid, Munn, in particular, isn't planning to walk down the aisle anytime soon. "Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they're really not in a rush to get married," a source told Us Weekly. "She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom. Olivia's fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs."
In previous interviews, the "Buddy Games" star opened up about how she isn't traditional when it comes to children and marriage. "I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding]," she said on the "Big Ticket With Marc Malkin" podcast in 2020. "I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married.'" Per Us Weekly, an insider shared that Munn is "super happy" and "loving being a mom" thus far, so she's clearly happy with where things currently stand in her relationship.