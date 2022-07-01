Are Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Headed Towards Marriage?

Given that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn co-parent son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney together, fans are wondering about their plans to tie the knot — especially because their relationship seems stronger than ever. The comedian took to Instagram to pay tribute to his partner on Mother's Day (via the Daily Mail), where he thanked her for giving him "the greatest gift in the world." He jokingly added, "Malcolm loves you so much. He told me." But while the couple's relationship status seems rock solid, Munn, in particular, isn't planning to walk down the aisle anytime soon. "Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they're really not in a rush to get married," a source told Us Weekly. "She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom. Olivia's fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs."

In previous interviews, the "Buddy Games" star opened up about how she isn't traditional when it comes to children and marriage. "I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding]," she said on the "Big Ticket With Marc Malkin" podcast in 2020. "I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married.'" Per Us Weekly, an insider shared that Munn is "super happy" and "loving being a mom" thus far, so she's clearly happy with where things currently stand in her relationship.