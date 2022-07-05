Tristan Thompson Seems To Have Fully Reentered The Dating Scene Amid Kardashian Drama

For a while, it seemed like Tristan Thompson was determined to win back ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian after they broke up over his various cheating scandals. In February, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Tristan of course wants Khloé back, but Khloé's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player.' She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point." Kardashian and Thompson had reconciled in 2021, but news that Thompson fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols — while he and Kardashian were still together — was enough for the reality star to pull the plug for good. These days, the two aren't anything more than amicable co-parents. The Good American founder is also taking the high road by refusing to bad-mouth her ex, as she explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

As of June, Kardashian has reportedly moved on bydating a private equity investor, whom she met through big sister Kim Kardashian. Unsurprisingly, the news didn't jive with Thompson. "Of course Tristan isn't thrilled that Khloé is dating again but he knows he doesn't have a say in the matter," a source told Hollywood Life. "He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he's trying not to think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloé." Still, perhaps seeing his ex get back out on the dating scene has been the catalyst the NBA player needed to do the same thing.